XCD - Dólar do Caribe Oriental

The Dólar do Caribe Oriental is the currency of Caribe Leste. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar do Caribe Oriental exchange rate is the XCD to USD rate. The currency code for East Caribbean Dollar is XCD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar do Caribe Oriental rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Dólar do Caribe Oriental
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top XCD conversion
|XCD to USD
|Top XCD chart
|XCD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent1, Cent2, Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, $1
|Central bank
|Eastern Caribbean Central Bank
|Users
Caribe Leste, Anguilla, Antigua e Barbuda, Dominica, Granada, São Vicente e Granadinas, Montserrat
