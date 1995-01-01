xcd
XCD - Dólar do Caribe Oriental

The Dólar do Caribe Oriental is the currency of Caribe Leste. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar do Caribe Oriental exchange rate is the XCD to USD rate. The currency code for East Caribbean Dollar is XCD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar do Caribe Oriental rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Dólar do Caribe Oriental Stats

NameDólar do Caribe Oriental
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top XCD conversionXCD to USD
Top XCD chartXCD to USD chart

Dólar do Caribe Oriental Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent2, Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, $1
Central bankEastern Caribbean Central Bank
Users
Caribe Leste, Anguilla, Antigua e Barbuda, Dominica, Granada, São Vicente e Granadinas, Montserrat

Why are you interested in XCD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to XCD email updatesGet XCD rates on my phoneGet a XCD currency data API for my business

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07456
GBP / EUR1,18036
USD / JPY161,443
GBP / USD1,26837
USD / CHF0,903769
USD / CAD1,36789
EUR / JPY173,481
AUD / USD0,666596

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%