XCD - Oost-Caribische dollar

The Oost-Caribische dollar is the currency of Oost-Caribisch gebied. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Oost-Caribische dollar exchange rate is the XCD to USD rate. The currency code for East Caribbean Dollar is XCD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Oost-Caribische dollar rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Oost-Caribische dollar
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top XCD conversion
|XCD to USD
|Top XCD chart
|XCD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent1, Cent2, Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, $1
|Central bank
|Eastern Caribbean Central Bank
|Users
Oost-Caribisch gebied, Anguilla, Antigua en Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, De Grenadines en Saint Vincent, Montserrat
Oost-Caribisch gebied, Anguilla, Antigua en Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, De Grenadines en Saint Vincent, Montserrat
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to XCD email updatesGet XCD rates on my phoneGet a XCD currency data API for my business