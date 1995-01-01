xcd
XCD - Oost-Caribische dollar

The Oost-Caribische dollar is the currency of Oost-Caribisch gebied. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Oost-Caribische dollar exchange rate is the XCD to USD rate. The currency code for East Caribbean Dollar is XCD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Oost-Caribische dollar rates and a currency converter.

Oost-Caribische dollar Stats

NameOost-Caribische dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top XCD conversionXCD to USD
Top XCD chartXCD to USD chart

Oost-Caribische dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent2, Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, $1
Central bankEastern Caribbean Central Bank
Users
Oost-Caribisch gebied, Anguilla, Antigua en Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, De Grenadines en Saint Vincent, Montserrat

