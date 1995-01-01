XAF - الفرنك الوسط أفريقي والغرب أفريقي

The الفرنك الوسط أفريقي والغرب أفريقي is the currency of أفريقيا الوسطى المجتمع المالي الإفريقي (BEAC). Our currency rankings show that the most popular الفرنك الوسط أفريقي والغرب أفريقي exchange rate is the XAF to USD rate. The currency code for Communauté Financière Africaine (BEAC) CFA Franc BEAC is XAF, and the currency symbol is FCFA. Below, you'll find الفرنك الوسط أفريقي والغرب أفريقي rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|الفرنك الوسط أفريقي والغرب أفريقي
|Symbol
|الفرنك الوسط أفريقي والغرب أفريقي
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centime
|Minor unit symbol
|Centime
|Top XAF conversion
|XAF to USD
|Top XAF chart
|XAF to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: الفرنك الوسط أفريقي والغرب أفريقي1, الفرنك الوسط أفريقي والغرب أفريقي2, الفرنك الوسط أفريقي والغرب أفريقي5, الفرنك الوسط أفريقي والغرب أفريقي10, الفرنك الوسط أفريقي والغرب أفريقي25, الفرنك الوسط أفريقي والغرب أفريقي100, الفرنك الوسط أفريقي والغرب أفريقي500
|Bank notes
|Freq used: الفرنك الوسط أفريقي والغرب أفريقي500, الفرنك الوسط أفريقي والغرب أفريقي1000, الفرنك الوسط أفريقي والغرب أفريقي2000, الفرنك الوسط أفريقي والغرب أفريقي5000, الفرنك الوسط أفريقي والغرب أفريقي10000
|Central bank
|Bank of Central African States
|Users
أفريقيا الوسطى المجتمع المالي الإفريقي (BEAC), الكاميرون, جمهورية إفريقيا الوسطى, تشاد, الكونغو/برازافيل, غينيا الاستوائية, الجابون
