XAF - الفرنك الوسط أفريقي والغرب أفريقي

The الفرنك الوسط أفريقي والغرب أفريقي is the currency of أفريقيا الوسطى المجتمع المالي الإفريقي (BEAC). Our currency rankings show that the most popular الفرنك الوسط أفريقي والغرب أفريقي exchange rate is the XAF to USD rate. The currency code for Communauté Financière Africaine (BEAC) CFA Franc BEAC is XAF, and the currency symbol is FCFA. Below, you'll find الفرنك الوسط أفريقي والغرب أفريقي rates and a currency converter.

الفرنك الوسط أفريقي والغرب أفريقي Stats

Nameالفرنك الوسط أفريقي والغرب أفريقي
Symbolالفرنك الوسط أفريقي والغرب أفريقي
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top XAF conversionXAF to USD
Top XAF chartXAF to USD chart

الفرنك الوسط أفريقي والغرب أفريقي Profile

CoinsFreq used: الفرنك الوسط أفريقي والغرب أفريقي1, الفرنك الوسط أفريقي والغرب أفريقي2, الفرنك الوسط أفريقي والغرب أفريقي5, الفرنك الوسط أفريقي والغرب أفريقي10, الفرنك الوسط أفريقي والغرب أفريقي25, الفرنك الوسط أفريقي والغرب أفريقي100, الفرنك الوسط أفريقي والغرب أفريقي500
Bank notesFreq used: الفرنك الوسط أفريقي والغرب أفريقي500, الفرنك الوسط أفريقي والغرب أفريقي1000, الفرنك الوسط أفريقي والغرب أفريقي2000, الفرنك الوسط أفريقي والغرب أفريقي5000, الفرنك الوسط أفريقي والغرب أفريقي10000
Central bankBank of Central African States
Users
أفريقيا الوسطى المجتمع المالي الإفريقي (BEAC), الكاميرون, جمهورية إفريقيا الوسطى, تشاد, الكونغو/برازافيل, غينيا الاستوائية, الجابون

