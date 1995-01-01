XAF - Central African CFA Franc BEAC

The Central African CFA Franc BEAC is the currency of Communauté Financière Africaine (BEAC). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Central African CFA Franc BEAC exchange rate is the XAF to USD rate. The currency code for Communauté Financière Africaine (BEAC) CFA Franc BEAC is XAF, and the currency symbol is FCFA. Below, you'll find Central African CFA Franc BEAC rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Central African CFA Franc BEAC
|Symbol
|CFA Franc BEAC
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centime
|Minor unit symbol
|Centime
|Top XAF conversion
|XAF to USD
|Top XAF chart
|XAF to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: CFA Franc BEAC1, CFA Franc BEAC2, CFA Franc BEAC5, CFA Franc BEAC10, CFA Franc BEAC25, CFA Franc BEAC100, CFA Franc BEAC500
|Bank notes
|Freq used: CFA Franc BEAC500, CFA Franc BEAC1000, CFA Franc BEAC2000, CFA Franc BEAC5000, CFA Franc BEAC10000
|Central bank
|Bank of Central African States
|Users
Communauté Financière Africaine (BEAC), Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo/Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon
Communauté Financière Africaine (BEAC), Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo/Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to XAF email updatesGet XAF rates on my phoneGet a XAF currency data API for my business