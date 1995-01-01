XAF - Central African CFA Franc BEAC

The Central African CFA Franc BEAC is the currency of Communauté Financière Africaine (BEAC). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Central African CFA Franc BEAC exchange rate is the XAF to USD rate. The currency code for Communauté Financière Africaine (BEAC) CFA Franc BEAC is XAF , and the currency symbol is FCFA. Below, you'll find Central African CFA Franc BEAC rates and a currency converter.