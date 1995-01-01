xaf
XAF - 中央アフリカCFAフランBEAC

The 中央アフリカCFAフランBEAC is the currency of アフリカ金融共同体（BEAC）. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 中央アフリカCFAフランBEAC exchange rate is the XAF to USD rate. The currency code for Communauté Financière Africaine (BEAC) CFA Franc BEAC is XAF, and the currency symbol is FCFA. Below, you'll find 中央アフリカCFAフランBEAC rates and a currency converter.

中央アフリカCFAフランBEAC Stats

Name中央アフリカCFAフランBEAC
SymbolCFAフランBEAC
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top XAF conversionXAF to USD
Top XAF chartXAF to USD chart

中央アフリカCFAフランBEAC Profile

CoinsFreq used: CFAフランBEAC1, CFAフランBEAC2, CFAフランBEAC5, CFAフランBEAC10, CFAフランBEAC25, CFAフランBEAC100, CFAフランBEAC500
Bank notesFreq used: CFAフランBEAC500, CFAフランBEAC1000, CFAフランBEAC2000, CFAフランBEAC5000, CFAフランBEAC10000
Central bankBank of Central African States
Users
アフリカ金融共同体（BEAC）, カメルーン, 中央アフリカ共和国, チャド, コンゴ/ブラザヴィル, 赤道ギニア, ガボン

