XAF - 中央アフリカCFAフランBEAC

The 中央アフリカCFAフランBEAC is the currency of アフリカ金融共同体（BEAC）. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 中央アフリカCFAフランBEAC exchange rate is the XAF to USD rate. The currency code for Communauté Financière Africaine (BEAC) CFA Franc BEAC is XAF, and the currency symbol is FCFA. Below, you'll find 中央アフリカCFAフランBEAC rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|中央アフリカCFAフランBEAC
|Symbol
|CFAフランBEAC
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centime
|Minor unit symbol
|Centime
|Top XAF conversion
|XAF to USD
|Top XAF chart
|XAF to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: CFAフランBEAC1, CFAフランBEAC2, CFAフランBEAC5, CFAフランBEAC10, CFAフランBEAC25, CFAフランBEAC100, CFAフランBEAC500
|Bank notes
|Freq used: CFAフランBEAC500, CFAフランBEAC1000, CFAフランBEAC2000, CFAフランBEAC5000, CFAフランBEAC10000
|Central bank
|Bank of Central African States
|Users
アフリカ金融共同体（BEAC）, カメルーン, 中央アフリカ共和国, チャド, コンゴ/ブラザヴィル, 赤道ギニア, ガボン
アフリカ金融共同体（BEAC）, カメルーン, 中央アフリカ共和国, チャド, コンゴ/ブラザヴィル, 赤道ギニア, ガボン
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to XAF email updatesGet XAF rates on my phoneGet a XAF currency data API for my business