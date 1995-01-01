xaf
XAF - Franc CFA d’Afrique centrale, BEAC

The Franc CFA d’Afrique centrale, BEAC is the currency of Communauté économique et monétaire de l’Afrique centrale (BEAC). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franc CFA d’Afrique centrale, BEAC exchange rate is the XAF to USD rate. The currency code for Communauté Financière Africaine (BEAC) CFA Franc BEAC is XAF, and the currency symbol is FCFA. Below, you'll find Franc CFA d’Afrique centrale, BEAC rates and a currency converter.

Franc CFA d’Afrique centrale, BEAC Stats

NameFranc CFA d’Afrique centrale, BEAC
SymbolFranc CFA, BEAC
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top XAF conversionXAF to USD
Top XAF chartXAF to USD chart

Franc CFA d’Afrique centrale, BEAC Profile

CoinsFreq used: Franc CFA, BEAC1, Franc CFA, BEAC2, Franc CFA, BEAC5, Franc CFA, BEAC10, Franc CFA, BEAC25, Franc CFA, BEAC100, Franc CFA, BEAC500
Bank notesFreq used: Franc CFA, BEAC500, Franc CFA, BEAC1000, Franc CFA, BEAC2000, Franc CFA, BEAC5000, Franc CFA, BEAC10000
Central bankBank of Central African States
Users
Communauté économique et monétaire de l’Afrique centrale (BEAC), Cameroun, République centrafricaine, Tchad, République du Congo/Brazzaville, Guinée équatoriale, Gabon

