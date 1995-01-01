XAF - Franc CFA d’Afrique centrale, BEAC

The Franc CFA d’Afrique centrale, BEAC is the currency of Communauté économique et monétaire de l’Afrique centrale (BEAC). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franc CFA d’Afrique centrale, BEAC exchange rate is the XAF to USD rate. The currency code for Communauté Financière Africaine (BEAC) CFA Franc BEAC is XAF , and the currency symbol is FCFA. Below, you'll find Franc CFA d’Afrique centrale, BEAC rates and a currency converter.