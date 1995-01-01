XAF - Franc CFA d’Afrique centrale, BEAC

The Franc CFA d’Afrique centrale, BEAC is the currency of Communauté économique et monétaire de l’Afrique centrale (BEAC). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franc CFA d’Afrique centrale, BEAC exchange rate is the XAF to USD rate. The currency code for Communauté Financière Africaine (BEAC) CFA Franc BEAC is XAF, and the currency symbol is FCFA. Below, you'll find Franc CFA d’Afrique centrale, BEAC rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Franc CFA d’Afrique centrale, BEAC
|Symbol
|Franc CFA, BEAC
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centime
|Minor unit symbol
|Centime
|Top XAF conversion
|XAF to USD
|Top XAF chart
|XAF to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Franc CFA, BEAC1, Franc CFA, BEAC2, Franc CFA, BEAC5, Franc CFA, BEAC10, Franc CFA, BEAC25, Franc CFA, BEAC100, Franc CFA, BEAC500
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Franc CFA, BEAC500, Franc CFA, BEAC1000, Franc CFA, BEAC2000, Franc CFA, BEAC5000, Franc CFA, BEAC10000
|Central bank
|Bank of Central African States
|Users
Communauté économique et monétaire de l’Afrique centrale (BEAC), Cameroun, République centrafricaine, Tchad, République du Congo/Brazzaville, Guinée équatoriale, Gabon
