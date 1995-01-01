XAF - 中非金融合作法郎

The 中非金融合作法郎 is the currency of 非洲金融共同体 (BEAC). Our currency rankings show that the most popular 中非金融合作法郎 exchange rate is the XAF to USD rate. The currency code for Communauté Financière Africaine (BEAC) CFA Franc BEAC is XAF , and the currency symbol is FCFA. Below, you'll find 中非金融合作法郎 rates and a currency converter.