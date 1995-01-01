XAF - 中非金融合作法郎

The 中非金融合作法郎 is the currency of 非洲金融共同体 (BEAC). Our currency rankings show that the most popular 中非金融合作法郎 exchange rate is the XAF to USD rate. The currency code for Communauté Financière Africaine (BEAC) CFA Franc BEAC is XAF, and the currency symbol is FCFA. Below, you'll find 中非金融合作法郎 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|中非金融合作法郎
|Symbol
|中非金融合作法郎
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centime
|Minor unit symbol
|Centime
|Top XAF conversion
|XAF to USD
|Top XAF chart
|XAF to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: 中非金融合作法郎1, 中非金融合作法郎2, 中非金融合作法郎5, 中非金融合作法郎10, 中非金融合作法郎25, 中非金融合作法郎100, 中非金融合作法郎500
|Bank notes
|Freq used: 中非金融合作法郎500, 中非金融合作法郎1000, 中非金融合作法郎2000, 中非金融合作法郎5000, 中非金融合作法郎10000
|Central bank
|Bank of Central African States
|Users
非洲金融共同体 (BEAC), 喀麦隆, 中非共和国, 乍得, 刚果/布拉柴维尔, 赤道几内亚, 加蓬
