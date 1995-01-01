xaf
XAF - 中非共和國非洲財政共同體法郎（中部非洲國家銀行）

The 中非共和國非洲財政共同體法郎（中部非洲國家銀行） is the currency of 非洲金融共同體法郎區（中非國家银行）. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 中非共和國非洲財政共同體法郎（中部非洲國家銀行） exchange rate is the XAF to USD rate. The currency code for Communauté Financière Africaine (BEAC) CFA Franc BEAC is XAF, and the currency symbol is FCFA. Below, you'll find 中非共和國非洲財政共同體法郎（中部非洲國家銀行） rates and a currency converter.

中非共和國非洲財政共同體法郎（中部非洲國家銀行） Stats

Name中非共和國非洲財政共同體法郎（中部非洲國家銀行）
Symbol非洲財政共同體法郎（中部非洲國家銀行）
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top XAF conversionXAF to USD
Top XAF chartXAF to USD chart

中非共和國非洲財政共同體法郎（中部非洲國家銀行） Profile

CoinsFreq used: 非洲財政共同體法郎（中部非洲國家銀行）1, 非洲財政共同體法郎（中部非洲國家銀行）2, 非洲財政共同體法郎（中部非洲國家銀行）5, 非洲財政共同體法郎（中部非洲國家銀行）10, 非洲財政共同體法郎（中部非洲國家銀行）25, 非洲財政共同體法郎（中部非洲國家銀行）100, 非洲財政共同體法郎（中部非洲國家銀行）500
Bank notesFreq used: 非洲財政共同體法郎（中部非洲國家銀行）500, 非洲財政共同體法郎（中部非洲國家銀行）1000, 非洲財政共同體法郎（中部非洲國家銀行）2000, 非洲財政共同體法郎（中部非洲國家銀行）5000, 非洲財政共同體法郎（中部非洲國家銀行）10000
Central bankBank of Central African States
Users
非洲金融共同體法郎區（中非國家银行）, 喀麥隆, 中非共和國, 乍得, 剛果/布拉柴維爾, 赤道幾內亞, 加蓬

