XAF - 中非共和國非洲財政共同體法郎（中部非洲國家銀行）

The 中非共和國非洲財政共同體法郎（中部非洲國家銀行） is the currency of 非洲金融共同體法郎區（中非國家银行）. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 中非共和國非洲財政共同體法郎（中部非洲國家銀行） exchange rate is the XAF to USD rate. The currency code for Communauté Financière Africaine (BEAC) CFA Franc BEAC is XAF , and the currency symbol is FCFA. Below, you'll find 中非共和國非洲財政共同體法郎（中部非洲國家銀行） rates and a currency converter.