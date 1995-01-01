xaf
XAF - Franco CFA BEAC della Repubblica Centrafricana

The Franco CFA BEAC della Repubblica Centrafricana is the currency of Communauté Financière Africaine (BEAC). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franco CFA BEAC della Repubblica Centrafricana exchange rate is the XAF to USD rate. The currency code for Communauté Financière Africaine (BEAC) CFA Franc BEAC is XAF, and the currency symbol is FCFA. Below, you'll find Franco CFA BEAC della Repubblica Centrafricana rates and a currency converter.

Franco CFA BEAC della Repubblica Centrafricana Stats

NameFranco CFA BEAC della Repubblica Centrafricana
SymbolFranco CFA BEAC
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top XAF conversionXAF to USD
Top XAF chartXAF to USD chart

Franco CFA BEAC della Repubblica Centrafricana Profile

CoinsFreq used: Franco CFA BEAC1, Franco CFA BEAC2, Franco CFA BEAC5, Franco CFA BEAC10, Franco CFA BEAC25, Franco CFA BEAC100, Franco CFA BEAC500
Bank notesFreq used: Franco CFA BEAC500, Franco CFA BEAC1000, Franco CFA BEAC2000, Franco CFA BEAC5000, Franco CFA BEAC10000
Central bankBank of Central African States
Users
Communauté Financière Africaine (BEAC), Camerun, Repubblica Centrafricana, Ciad, Congo/Brazzaville, Guinea Equatoriale, Gabon

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07494
GBP / EUR1,18049
USD / JPY161,461
GBP / USD1,26896
USD / CHF0,903689
USD / CAD1,36750
EUR / JPY173,560
AUD / USD0,666995

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%