XAF - Franco CFA BEAC della Repubblica Centrafricana

The Franco CFA BEAC della Repubblica Centrafricana is the currency of Communauté Financière Africaine (BEAC). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franco CFA BEAC della Repubblica Centrafricana exchange rate is the XAF to USD rate. The currency code for Communauté Financière Africaine (BEAC) CFA Franc BEAC is XAF , and the currency symbol is FCFA. Below, you'll find Franco CFA BEAC della Repubblica Centrafricana rates and a currency converter.