XAF - Franco CFA BEAC della Repubblica Centrafricana

The Franco CFA BEAC della Repubblica Centrafricana is the currency of Communauté Financière Africaine (BEAC). Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franco CFA BEAC della Repubblica Centrafricana exchange rate is the XAF to USD rate. The currency code for Communauté Financière Africaine (BEAC) CFA Franc BEAC is XAF, and the currency symbol is FCFA. Below, you'll find Franco CFA BEAC della Repubblica Centrafricana rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Franco CFA BEAC della Repubblica Centrafricana
|Symbol
|Franco CFA BEAC
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centime
|Minor unit symbol
|Centime
|Top XAF conversion
|XAF to USD
|Top XAF chart
|XAF to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Franco CFA BEAC1, Franco CFA BEAC2, Franco CFA BEAC5, Franco CFA BEAC10, Franco CFA BEAC25, Franco CFA BEAC100, Franco CFA BEAC500
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Franco CFA BEAC500, Franco CFA BEAC1000, Franco CFA BEAC2000, Franco CFA BEAC5000, Franco CFA BEAC10000
|Central bank
|Bank of Central African States
|Users
Communauté Financière Africaine (BEAC), Camerun, Repubblica Centrafricana, Ciad, Congo/Brazzaville, Guinea Equatoriale, Gabon
