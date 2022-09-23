SLE - الليون السيراليوني

sle
The الليون السيراليوني is the currency of سيراليون. The currency code for Sierra Leone Leone is SLE. Below, you'll find الليون السيراليوني rates and a currency converter.

SLE and SLL are legal tender until March 2023, in accordance with ISO 4217 AMENDMENT NUMBER 173, which was released on September 23, 2022.

الليون السيراليوني Stats

Nameالليون السيراليوني
SymbolLe
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc

الليون السيراليوني Profile

CoinsFreq used: Le10, Le50, Le100, Le500
Bank notesFreq used: Le1, Le2, Le5, Le10
Central bankBank of Sierra Leone

