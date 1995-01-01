RSD - الدينار الصربي

The الدينار الصربي is the currency of صربيا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الدينار الصربي exchange rate is the RSD to USD rate. The currency code for Serbia Dinar is RSD, and the currency symbol is Дин.. Below, you'll find الدينار الصربي rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|الدينار الصربي
|Symbol
|РСД
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Para
|Minor unit symbol
|Para
|Top RSD conversion
|RSD to USD
|Top RSD chart
|RSD to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Glava
|Coins
|Freq used: РСД1, РСД2, РСД5, РСД10, РСД20
|Bank notes
|Freq used: РСД10, РСД20, РСД50, РСД100, РСД200, РСД500, РСД1000
Rarely used: РСД2000, РСД5000
|Central bank
|National Bank of Serbia
|Users
صربيا
صربيا
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to RSD email updatesGet RSD rates on my phoneGet a RSD currency data API for my business