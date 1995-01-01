rsd
RSD - الدينار الصربي

The الدينار الصربي is the currency of صربيا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الدينار الصربي exchange rate is the RSD to USD rate. The currency code for Serbia Dinar is RSD, and the currency symbol is Дин.. Below, you'll find الدينار الصربي rates and a currency converter.

الدينار الصربي Stats

Nameالدينار الصربي
SymbolРСД
Minor unit1/100 = Para
Minor unit symbolPara
Top RSD conversionRSD to USD
Top RSD chartRSD to USD chart

الدينار الصربي Profile

NicknamesGlava
CoinsFreq used: РСД1, РСД2, РСД5, РСД10, РСД20
Bank notesFreq used: РСД10, РСД20, РСД50, РСД100, РСД200, РСД500, РСД1000
Rarely used: РСД2000, РСД5000
Central bankNational Bank of Serbia
Users
صربيا

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٧٩
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٦٦
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٢٢
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٩٦
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٥٩٣
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٤١
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٩٤
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٨٩٠

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜