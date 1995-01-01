nio
NIO - كوردوبا نيكاراجوي

The كوردوبا نيكاراجوي is the currency of نيكاراجوا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular كوردوبا نيكاراجوي exchange rate is the NIO to USD rate. The currency code for Nicaragua Cordoba is NIO, and the currency symbol is C$. Below, you'll find كوردوبا نيكاراجوي rates and a currency converter.

كوردوبا نيكاراجوي Stats

Nameكوردوبا نيكاراجوي
SymbolC$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavos
Minor unit symbolCentavos
Top NIO conversionNIO to USD
Top NIO chartNIO to USD chart

كوردوبا نيكاراجوي Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavos5, Centavos10, Centavos25, Centavos50, C$1, C$5, C$10
Bank notesFreq used: C$10, C$20, C$50, C$100, C$200, C$500
Central bankCentral Bank of Nicaragua
Users
نيكاراجوا

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٧٨
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٦٤
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٢٢
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٩٤
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٥٩٦
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٤٤
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٩٤
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٨٧٧

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜