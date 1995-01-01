lrd
LRD - الدولار الليبيري

The الدولار الليبيري is the currency of ليبيريا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الدولار الليبيري exchange rate is the LRD to USD rate. The currency code for Liberia Dollar is LRD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find الدولار الليبيري rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

الدولار الليبيري Stats

Nameالدولار الليبيري
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Top LRD conversionLRD to USD
Top LRD chartLRD to USD chart

الدولار الليبيري Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢25, ¢50, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Liberia
Users
ليبيريا

Why are you interested in LRD?

I want to...

Subscribe to LRD email updatesGet LRD rates on my phoneGet a LRD currency data API for my business

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٦٠
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠١٨
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٠٩
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٢٣
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٥٧٥
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٧٠
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٥٠
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٧٠١

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜