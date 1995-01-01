LRD - الدولار الليبيري

The الدولار الليبيري is the currency of ليبيريا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الدولار الليبيري exchange rate is the LRD to USD rate. The currency code for Liberia Dollar is LRD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find الدولار الليبيري rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|الدولار الليبيري
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|¢
|Top LRD conversion
|LRD to USD
|Top LRD chart
|LRD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢25, ¢50, $1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Liberia
|Users
ليبيريا
