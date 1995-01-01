lrd
LRD - リベリアドル

The リベリアドル is the currency of リベリア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular リベリアドル exchange rate is the LRD to USD rate. The currency code for Liberia Dollar is LRD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find リベリアドル rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

リベリアドル Stats

Nameリベリアドル
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Top LRD conversionLRD to USD
Top LRD chartLRD to USD chart

リベリアドル Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢25, ¢50, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Liberia
Users
リベリア

Why are you interested in LRD?

I want to...

Subscribe to LRD email updatesGet LRD rates on my phoneGet a LRD currency data API for my business

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07376
GBP / EUR1.18032
USD / JPY161.557
GBP / USD1.26738
USD / CHF0.904369
USD / CAD1.36857
EUR / JPY173.474
AUD / USD0.666363

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%