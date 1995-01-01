lrd
LRD - Liberiansk dollar

The Liberiansk dollar is the currency of Liberia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Liberiansk dollar exchange rate is the LRD to USD rate. The currency code for Liberia Dollar is LRD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Liberiansk dollar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Liberiansk dollar Stats

NameLiberiansk dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Top LRD conversionLRD to USD
Top LRD chartLRD to USD chart

Liberiansk dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢25, ¢50, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Liberia
Users
Liberia

Why are you interested in LRD?

I want to...

Subscribe to LRD email updatesGet LRD rates on my phoneGet a LRD currency data API for my business

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07485
GBP / EUR1,18044
USD / JPY161,422
GBP / USD1,26880
USD / CHF0,903560
USD / CAD1,36735
EUR / JPY173,505
AUD / USD0,666957

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %