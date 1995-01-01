lrd
LRD - Dollar libérien

The Dollar libérien is the currency of Liberia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollar libérien exchange rate is the LRD to USD rate. The currency code for Liberia Dollar is LRD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollar libérien rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Dollar libérien Stats

NameDollar libérien
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Top LRD conversionLRD to USD
Top LRD chartLRD to USD chart

Dollar libérien Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢25, ¢50, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Liberia
Users
Liberia

Why are you interested in LRD?

I want to...

Subscribe to LRD email updatesGet LRD rates on my phoneGet a LRD currency data API for my business

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07456
GBP / EUR1,18048
USD / JPY161,485
GBP / USD1,26850
USD / CHF0,903811
USD / CAD1,36787
EUR / JPY173,526
AUD / USD0,666615

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %