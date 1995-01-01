lrd
LRD - Dólar liberiano

The Dólar liberiano is the currency of Libéria. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar liberiano exchange rate is the LRD to USD rate. The currency code for Liberia Dollar is LRD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar liberiano rates and a currency converter.

Dólar liberiano Stats

NameDólar liberiano
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Top LRD conversionLRD to USD
Top LRD chartLRD to USD chart

Dólar liberiano Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢25, ¢50, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Liberia
Users
Libéria

