LRD - Dólar liberiano

The Dólar liberiano is the currency of Libéria. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar liberiano exchange rate is the LRD to USD rate. The currency code for Liberia Dollar is LRD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar liberiano rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Dólar liberiano
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|¢
|Top LRD conversion
|LRD to USD
|Top LRD chart
|LRD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢25, ¢50, $1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Liberia
|Users
Libéria
