lrd
LRD - Liberianischer Dollar

The Liberianischer Dollar is the currency of Liberia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Liberianischer Dollar exchange rate is the LRD to USD rate. The currency code for Liberia Dollar is LRD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Liberianischer Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Liberianischer Dollar Stats

NameLiberianischer Dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Top LRD conversionLRD to USD
Top LRD chartLRD to USD chart

Liberianischer Dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢25, ¢50, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Liberia
Users
Liberia

Why are you interested in LRD?

I want to...

Subscribe to LRD email updatesGet LRD rates on my phoneGet a LRD currency data API for my business

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07455
GBP / EUR1,18060
USD / JPY161,431
GBP / USD1,26862
USD / CHF0,903626
USD / CAD1,36775
EUR / JPY173,466
AUD / USD0,666633

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %