LRD - Dollaro liberiano

The Dollaro liberiano is the currency of Liberia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollaro liberiano exchange rate is the LRD to USD rate. The currency code for Liberia Dollar is LRD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollaro liberiano rates and a currency converter.

Dollaro liberiano Stats

NameDollaro liberiano
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Top LRD conversionLRD to USD
Top LRD chartLRD to USD chart

Dollaro liberiano Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢25, ¢50, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Liberia
Users
Liberia

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07385
GBP / EUR1,18051
USD / JPY161,477
GBP / USD1,26769
USD / CHF0,903701
USD / CAD1,36985
EUR / JPY173,402
AUD / USD0,665860

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%