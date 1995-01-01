lrd
LRD - Dólar de Liberia

The Dólar de Liberia is the currency of Liberia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar de Liberia exchange rate is the LRD to USD rate. The currency code for Liberia Dollar is LRD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar de Liberia rates and a currency converter.

Dólar de Liberia Stats

NameDólar de Liberia
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Top LRD conversionLRD to USD
Top LRD chartLRD to USD chart

Dólar de Liberia Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢25, ¢50, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Liberia
Users
Liberia

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07450
GBP / EUR1,18054
USD / JPY161,462
GBP / USD1,26848
USD / CHF0,903868
USD / CAD1,36791
EUR / JPY173,490
AUD / USD0,666682

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %