LAK - الكيب اللاوسي

The الكيب اللاوسي is the currency of لاوس. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الكيب اللاوسي exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Laos Kip is LAK, and the currency symbol is ₭. Below, you'll find الكيب اللاوسي rates and a currency converter.

الكيب اللاوسي Stats

Nameالكيب اللاوسي
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Att
Minor unit symbolAtt
Top LAK conversionLAK to USD
Top LAK chartLAK to USD chart

الكيب اللاوسي Profile

CoinsFreq used:
Rarely used: Att10, Att20, Att50
Bank notesFreq used: ₭500, ₭1000, ₭2000, ₭5000, ₭10000, ₭20000, ₭50000, ₭100000
Rarely used: ₭1, ₭5, ₭10, ₭20, ₭50, ₭100
Central bankBank of Lao P.D.R.
Users
لاوس

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٦٠
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠١٨
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٠٩
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٢٣
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٥٧٥
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٧٠
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٥٠
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٧٠١

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜