LAK - الكيب اللاوسي

The الكيب اللاوسي is the currency of لاوس. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الكيب اللاوسي exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Laos Kip is LAK, and the currency symbol is ₭. Below, you'll find الكيب اللاوسي rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|الكيب اللاوسي
|Symbol
|₭
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Att
|Minor unit symbol
|Att
|Top LAK conversion
|LAK to USD
|Top LAK chart
|LAK to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used:
Rarely used: Att10, Att20, Att50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₭500, ₭1000, ₭2000, ₭5000, ₭10000, ₭20000, ₭50000, ₭100000
Rarely used: ₭1, ₭5, ₭10, ₭20, ₭50, ₭100
|Central bank
|Bank of Lao P.D.R.
|Users
لاوس
