LAK - ラオスキープ

The ラオスキープ is the currency of ラオス. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ラオスキープ exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Laos Kip is LAK, and the currency symbol is ₭. Below, you'll find ラオスキープ rates and a currency converter.

ラオスキープ Stats

Nameラオスキープ
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Att
Minor unit symbolAtt
Top LAK conversionLAK to USD
Top LAK chartLAK to USD chart

ラオスキープ Profile

CoinsFreq used:
Rarely used: Att10, Att20, Att50
Bank notesFreq used: ₭500, ₭1000, ₭2000, ₭5000, ₭10000, ₭20000, ₭50000, ₭100000
Rarely used: ₭1, ₭5, ₭10, ₭20, ₭50, ₭100
Central bankBank of Lao P.D.R.
Users
ラオス

