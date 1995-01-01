lak
LAK - Kip laosiano

The Kip laosiano is the currency of Laos. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kip laosiano exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Laos Kip is LAK, and the currency symbol is ₭. Below, you'll find Kip laosiano rates and a currency converter.

Kip laosiano Stats

NameKip laosiano
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Att
Minor unit symbolAtt
Top LAK conversionLAK to USD
Top LAK chartLAK to USD chart

Kip laosiano Profile

CoinsFreq used:
Rarely used: Att10, Att20, Att50
Bank notesFreq used: ₭500, ₭1000, ₭2000, ₭5000, ₭10000, ₭20000, ₭50000, ₭100000
Rarely used: ₭1, ₭5, ₭10, ₭20, ₭50, ₭100
Central bankBank of Lao P.D.R.
Users
Laos

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07457
GBP / EUR1,18054
USD / JPY161,458
GBP / USD1,26858
USD / CHF0,903854
USD / CAD1,36786
EUR / JPY173,498
AUD / USD0,666652

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%