LAK - Kip laotien

The Kip laotien is the currency of Laos. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kip laotien exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Laos Kip is LAK, and the currency symbol is ₭. Below, you'll find Kip laotien rates and a currency converter.

Kip laotien Stats

NameKip laotien
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Att
Minor unit symbolAtt
Top LAK conversionLAK to USD
Top LAK chartLAK to USD chart

Kip laotien Profile

CoinsFreq used:
Rarely used: Att10, Att20, Att50
Bank notesFreq used: ₭500, ₭1000, ₭2000, ₭5000, ₭10000, ₭20000, ₭50000, ₭100000
Rarely used: ₭1, ₭5, ₭10, ₭20, ₭50, ₭100
Central bankBank of Lao P.D.R.
Users
Laos

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07456
GBP / EUR1,18048
USD / JPY161,485
GBP / USD1,26850
USD / CHF0,903811
USD / CAD1,36787
EUR / JPY173,526
AUD / USD0,666615

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %