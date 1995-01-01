lak
LAK - Kip laotiano

The Kip laotiano is the currency of Laos. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kip laotiano exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Laos Kip is LAK, and the currency symbol is ₭. Below, you'll find Kip laotiano rates and a currency converter.

Kip laotiano Stats

NameKip laotiano
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Att
Minor unit symbolAtt
Top LAK conversionLAK to USD
Top LAK chartLAK to USD chart

Kip laotiano Profile

CoinsFreq used:
Rarely used: Att10, Att20, Att50
Bank notesFreq used: ₭500, ₭1000, ₭2000, ₭5000, ₭10000, ₭20000, ₭50000, ₭100000
Rarely used: ₭1, ₭5, ₭10, ₭20, ₭50, ₭100
Central bankBank of Lao P.D.R.
Users
Laos

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07470
GBP / EUR1,18057
USD / JPY161,457
GBP / USD1,26876
USD / CHF0,903794
USD / CAD1,36738
EUR / JPY173,517
AUD / USD0,667045

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%