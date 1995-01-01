LAK - Laotischer Kip

The Laotischer Kip is the currency of Laos. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Laotischer Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Laos Kip is LAK, and the currency symbol is ₭. Below, you'll find Laotischer Kip rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Laotischer Kip
|Symbol
|₭
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Att
|Minor unit symbol
|Att
|Top LAK conversion
|LAK to USD
|Top LAK chart
|LAK to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used:
Rarely used: Att10, Att20, Att50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₭500, ₭1000, ₭2000, ₭5000, ₭10000, ₭20000, ₭50000, ₭100000
Rarely used: ₭1, ₭5, ₭10, ₭20, ₭50, ₭100
|Central bank
|Bank of Lao P.D.R.
|Users
Laos
Laos
