LAK - Laotischer Kip

The Laotischer Kip is the currency of Laos. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Laotischer Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Laos Kip is LAK, and the currency symbol is ₭. Below, you'll find Laotischer Kip rates and a currency converter.

Laotischer Kip Stats

NameLaotischer Kip
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Att
Minor unit symbolAtt
Top LAK conversionLAK to USD
Top LAK chartLAK to USD chart

Laotischer Kip Profile

CoinsFreq used:
Rarely used: Att10, Att20, Att50
Bank notesFreq used: ₭500, ₭1000, ₭2000, ₭5000, ₭10000, ₭20000, ₭50000, ₭100000
Rarely used: ₭1, ₭5, ₭10, ₭20, ₭50, ₭100
Central bankBank of Lao P.D.R.
Users
Laos

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07455
GBP / EUR1,18060
USD / JPY161,431
GBP / USD1,26862
USD / CHF0,903626
USD / CAD1,36775
EUR / JPY173,466
AUD / USD0,666633

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %