LAK - Laotisk kip

The Laotisk kip is the currency of Laos. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Laotisk kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Laos Kip is LAK, and the currency symbol is ₭. Below, you'll find Laotisk kip rates and a currency converter.

Laotisk kip Stats

NameLaotisk kip
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Att
Minor unit symbolAtt
Top LAK conversionLAK to USD
Top LAK chartLAK to USD chart

Laotisk kip Profile

CoinsFreq used:
Rarely used: Att10, Att20, Att50
Bank notesFreq used: ₭500, ₭1000, ₭2000, ₭5000, ₭10000, ₭20000, ₭50000, ₭100000
Rarely used: ₭1, ₭5, ₭10, ₭20, ₭50, ₭100
Central bankBank of Lao P.D.R.
Users
Laos

