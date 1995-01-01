lak
LAK - 寮國基普

The 寮國基普 is the currency of 寮國. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 寮國基普 exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Laos Kip is LAK, and the currency symbol is ₭. Below, you'll find 寮國基普 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

寮國基普 Stats

Name寮國基普
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Att
Minor unit symbolAtt
Top LAK conversionLAK to USD
Top LAK chartLAK to USD chart

寮國基普 Profile

CoinsFreq used:
Rarely used: Att10, Att20, Att50
Bank notesFreq used: ₭500, ₭1000, ₭2000, ₭5000, ₭10000, ₭20000, ₭50000, ₭100000
Rarely used: ₭1, ₭5, ₭10, ₭20, ₭50, ₭100
Central bankBank of Lao P.D.R.
Users
寮國

Why are you interested in LAK?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to LAK email updatesGet LAK rates on my phoneGet a LAK currency data API for my business

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07482
GBP / EUR1.18057
USD / JPY161.418
GBP / USD1.26890
USD / CHF0.903612
USD / CAD1.36742
EUR / JPY173.495
AUD / USD0.666936

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%