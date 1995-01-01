lak
LAK - 老挝基普

The 老挝基普 is the currency of 老挝. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 老挝基普 exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Laos Kip is LAK, and the currency symbol is ₭. Below, you'll find 老挝基普 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

老挝基普 Stats

Name老挝基普
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Att
Minor unit symbolAtt
Top LAK conversionLAK to USD
Top LAK chartLAK to USD chart

老挝基普 Profile

CoinsFreq used:
Rarely used: Att10, Att20, Att50
Bank notesFreq used: ₭500, ₭1000, ₭2000, ₭5000, ₭10000, ₭20000, ₭50000, ₭100000
Rarely used: ₭1, ₭5, ₭10, ₭20, ₭50, ₭100
Central bankBank of Lao P.D.R.
Users
老挝

Why are you interested in LAK?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to LAK email updatesGet LAK rates on my phoneGet a LAK currency data API for my business

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07485
GBP / EUR1.18049
USD / JPY161.424
GBP / USD1.26886
USD / CHF0.903606
USD / CAD1.36731
EUR / JPY173.507
AUD / USD0.666900

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%