LAK - 老挝基普

The 老挝基普 is the currency of 老挝. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 老挝基普 exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Laos Kip is LAK, and the currency symbol is ₭. Below, you'll find 老挝基普 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|老挝基普
|Symbol
|₭
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Att
|Minor unit symbol
|Att
|Top LAK conversion
|LAK to USD
|Top LAK chart
|LAK to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used:
Rarely used: Att10, Att20, Att50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₭500, ₭1000, ₭2000, ₭5000, ₭10000, ₭20000, ₭50000, ₭100000
Rarely used: ₭1, ₭5, ₭10, ₭20, ₭50, ₭100
|Central bank
|Bank of Lao P.D.R.
|Users
老挝
老挝
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to LAK email updatesGet LAK rates on my phoneGet a LAK currency data API for my business