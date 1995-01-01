htg
HTG - الجورد الهايتي

The الجورد الهايتي is the currency of هايتي. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الجورد الهايتي exchange rate is the HTG to USD rate. The currency code for Haiti Gourde is HTG, and the currency symbol is G. Below, you'll find الجورد الهايتي rates and a currency converter.

الجورد الهايتي Stats

Nameالجورد الهايتي
SymbolG
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top HTG conversionHTG to USD
Top HTG chartHTG to USD chart

الجورد الهايتي Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centime5, Centime10, Centime20, Centime50, G1, G5
Bank notesFreq used: G10, G25, G50, G100, G250, G500, G1000
Central bankBank of the Republic of Haiti
Users
هايتي

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٦٠
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٢٣
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤١٤
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٢٧
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٦٢٩
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٧٧
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٥٥
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٦٤٢

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜