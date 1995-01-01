HNL - اللامبيرا الهندوراسي

The اللامبيرا الهندوراسي is the currency of هندوراس. Our currency rankings show that the most popular اللامبيرا الهندوراسي exchange rate is the HNL to USD rate. The currency code for Honduras Lempira is HNL, and the currency symbol is L. Below, you'll find اللامبيرا الهندوراسي rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|اللامبيرا الهندوراسي
|Symbol
|L
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centavo
|Minor unit symbol
|Centavo
|Top HNL conversion
|HNL to USD
|Top HNL chart
|HNL to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Centavo10, Centavo20, Centavo50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: L1, L2, L10, L20, L50, L100, L500
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Honduras
|Users
هندوراس
