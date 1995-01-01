hnl
HNL - اللامبيرا الهندوراسي

The اللامبيرا الهندوراسي is the currency of هندوراس. Our currency rankings show that the most popular اللامبيرا الهندوراسي exchange rate is the HNL to USD rate. The currency code for Honduras Lempira is HNL, and the currency symbol is L. Below, you'll find اللامبيرا الهندوراسي rates and a currency converter.

اللامبيرا الهندوراسي Stats

Nameاللامبيرا الهندوراسي
SymbolL
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top HNL conversionHNL to USD
Top HNL chartHNL to USD chart

اللامبيرا الهندوراسي Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo10, Centavo20, Centavo50
Bank notesFreq used: L1, L2, L10, L20, L50, L100, L500
Central bankCentral Bank of Honduras
Users
هندوراس

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٦٠
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٢٣
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤١٤
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٢٧
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٦٢٩
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٧٧
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٥٥
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٦٤٢

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜