HNL - Lempira hondurenha

The Lempira hondurenha is the currency of Honduras. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lempira hondurenha exchange rate is the HNL to USD rate. The currency code for Honduras Lempira is HNL, and the currency symbol is L. Below, you'll find Lempira hondurenha rates and a currency converter.

Lempira hondurenha Stats

NameLempira hondurenha
SymbolL
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top HNL conversionHNL to USD
Top HNL chartHNL to USD chart

Lempira hondurenha Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo10, Centavo20, Centavo50
Bank notesFreq used: L1, L2, L10, L20, L50, L100, L500
Central bankCentral Bank of Honduras
Users
Honduras

