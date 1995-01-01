HNL - Lempira hondurenha

The Lempira hondurenha is the currency of Honduras. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lempira hondurenha exchange rate is the HNL to USD rate. The currency code for Honduras Lempira is HNL, and the currency symbol is L. Below, you'll find Lempira hondurenha rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Lempira hondurenha
|Symbol
|L
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centavo
|Minor unit symbol
|Centavo
|Top HNL conversion
|HNL to USD
|Top HNL chart
|HNL to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Centavo10, Centavo20, Centavo50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: L1, L2, L10, L20, L50, L100, L500
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Honduras
|Users
Honduras
