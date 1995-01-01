hnl
HNL - 洪都拉斯倫皮拉

The 洪都拉斯倫皮拉 is the currency of 洪都拉斯. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 洪都拉斯倫皮拉 exchange rate is the HNL to USD rate. The currency code for Honduras Lempira is HNL, and the currency symbol is L. Below, you'll find 洪都拉斯倫皮拉 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

洪都拉斯倫皮拉 Stats

Name洪都拉斯倫皮拉
SymbolL
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top HNL conversionHNL to USD
Top HNL chartHNL to USD chart

洪都拉斯倫皮拉 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo10, Centavo20, Centavo50
Bank notesFreq used: L1, L2, L10, L20, L50, L100, L500
Central bankCentral Bank of Honduras
Users
洪都拉斯

Why are you interested in HNL?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to HNL email updatesGet HNL rates on my phoneGet a HNL currency data API for my business

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07489
GBP / EUR1.18047
USD / JPY161.421
GBP / USD1.26888
USD / CHF0.903589
USD / CAD1.36742
EUR / JPY173.510
AUD / USD0.666948

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%