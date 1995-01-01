HNL - 洪都拉斯倫皮拉

The 洪都拉斯倫皮拉 is the currency of 洪都拉斯. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 洪都拉斯倫皮拉 exchange rate is the HNL to USD rate. The currency code for Honduras Lempira is HNL, and the currency symbol is L. Below, you'll find 洪都拉斯倫皮拉 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|洪都拉斯倫皮拉
|Symbol
|L
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centavo
|Minor unit symbol
|Centavo
|Top HNL conversion
|HNL to USD
|Top HNL chart
|HNL to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Centavo10, Centavo20, Centavo50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: L1, L2, L10, L20, L50, L100, L500
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Honduras
|Users
洪都拉斯
洪都拉斯
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to HNL email updatesGet HNL rates on my phoneGet a HNL currency data API for my business