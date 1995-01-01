hnl
HNL - Honduraanse lempira

The Honduraanse lempira is the currency of Honduras. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Honduraanse lempira exchange rate is the HNL to USD rate. The currency code for Honduras Lempira is HNL, and the currency symbol is L. Below, you'll find Honduraanse lempira rates and a currency converter.

Honduraanse lempira Stats

NameHonduraanse lempira
SymbolL
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top HNL conversionHNL to USD
Top HNL chartHNL to USD chart

Honduraanse lempira Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo10, Centavo20, Centavo50
Bank notesFreq used: L1, L2, L10, L20, L50, L100, L500
Central bankCentral Bank of Honduras
Users
Honduras

