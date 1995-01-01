hnl
HNL - Lempira hondurien

The Lempira hondurien is the currency of Honduras. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lempira hondurien exchange rate is the HNL to USD rate. The currency code for Honduras Lempira is HNL, and the currency symbol is L. Below, you'll find Lempira hondurien rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Lempira hondurien Stats

NameLempira hondurien
SymbolL
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top HNL conversionHNL to USD
Top HNL chartHNL to USD chart

Lempira hondurien Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo10, Centavo20, Centavo50
Bank notesFreq used: L1, L2, L10, L20, L50, L100, L500
Central bankCentral Bank of Honduras
Users
Honduras

Why are you interested in HNL?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to HNL email updatesGet HNL rates on my phoneGet a HNL currency data API for my business

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07451
GBP / EUR1,18052
USD / JPY161,467
GBP / USD1,26848
USD / CHF0,903841
USD / CAD1,36790
EUR / JPY173,499
AUD / USD0,666685

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %