HNL - Hondurischer Lempira

The Hondurischer Lempira is the currency of Honduras. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Hondurischer Lempira exchange rate is the HNL to USD rate. The currency code for Honduras Lempira is HNL, and the currency symbol is L. Below, you'll find Hondurischer Lempira rates and a currency converter.

Hondurischer Lempira Stats

NameHondurischer Lempira
SymbolL
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top HNL conversionHNL to USD
Top HNL chartHNL to USD chart

Hondurischer Lempira Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo10, Centavo20, Centavo50
Bank notesFreq used: L1, L2, L10, L20, L50, L100, L500
Central bankCentral Bank of Honduras
Users
Honduras

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07334
GBP / EUR1,18043
USD / JPY161,574
GBP / USD1,26701
USD / CHF0,904765
USD / CAD1,36991
EUR / JPY173,424
AUD / USD0,665797

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %