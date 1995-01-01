HNL - ホンジュラスレンピラ

The ホンジュラスレンピラ is the currency of ホンジュラス. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ホンジュラスレンピラ exchange rate is the HNL to USD rate. The currency code for Honduras Lempira is HNL , and the currency symbol is L. Below, you'll find ホンジュラスレンピラ rates and a currency converter.