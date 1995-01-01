hnl
HNL - ホンジュラスレンピラ

The ホンジュラスレンピラ is the currency of ホンジュラス. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ホンジュラスレンピラ exchange rate is the HNL to USD rate. The currency code for Honduras Lempira is HNL, and the currency symbol is L. Below, you'll find ホンジュラスレンピラ rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

ホンジュラスレンピラ Stats

Nameホンジュラスレンピラ
SymbolL
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top HNL conversionHNL to USD
Top HNL chartHNL to USD chart

ホンジュラスレンピラ Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo10, Centavo20, Centavo50
Bank notesFreq used: L1, L2, L10, L20, L50, L100, L500
Central bankCentral Bank of Honduras
Users
ホンジュラス

Why are you interested in HNL?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to HNL email updatesGet HNL rates on my phoneGet a HNL currency data API for my business

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07458
GBP / EUR1.18052
USD / JPY161.458
GBP / USD1.26856
USD / CHF0.903848
USD / CAD1.36788
EUR / JPY173.499
AUD / USD0.666679

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%