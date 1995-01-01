hnl
HNL - Honduransk lempira

The Honduransk lempira is the currency of Honduras. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Honduransk lempira exchange rate is the HNL to USD rate. The currency code for Honduras Lempira is HNL, and the currency symbol is L. Below, you'll find Honduransk lempira rates and a currency converter.

Honduransk lempira Stats

NameHonduransk lempira
SymbolL
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top HNL conversionHNL to USD
Top HNL chartHNL to USD chart

Honduransk lempira Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo10, Centavo20, Centavo50
Bank notesFreq used: L1, L2, L10, L20, L50, L100, L500
Central bankCentral Bank of Honduras
Users
Honduras

