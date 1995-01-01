hnl
HNL - Lempira hondureño

The Lempira hondureño is the currency of Honduras. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lempira hondureño exchange rate is the HNL to USD rate. The currency code for Honduras Lempira is HNL, and the currency symbol is L. Below, you'll find Lempira hondureño rates and a currency converter.

Lempira hondureño Stats

NameLempira hondureño
SymbolL
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top HNL conversionHNL to USD
Top HNL chartHNL to USD chart

Lempira hondureño Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo10, Centavo20, Centavo50
Bank notesFreq used: L1, L2, L10, L20, L50, L100, L500
Central bankCentral Bank of Honduras
Users
Honduras

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07272
GBP / EUR1,18095
USD / JPY161,539
GBP / USD1,26684
USD / CHF0,904162
USD / CAD1,37038
EUR / JPY173,287
AUD / USD0,665305

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %