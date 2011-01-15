eek
EEK - الكرون الإستوني

The الكرون الإستوني is the currency of إستونيا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الكرون الإستوني exchange rate is the EEK to USD rate. The currency code for Estonia Kroon is EEK, and the currency symbol is kr. Below, you'll find الكرون الإستوني rates and a currency converter.

Notice: As of 15 January 2011, the Estonian kroon is no longer legal tender.

Select a currency

The EEK was replaced by the Euro at a fixed conversion rate of 1 EUR = 15.6466 EEK. Estonian kroon banknotes can be exchanged at the Bank of Estonia in unlimited amounts for an unlimited amount of time. For more information, please visit ECB: Estonia 2011.

الكرون الإستوني Stats

Nameالكرون الإستوني
Symbolkr
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top EEK conversionEEK to USD
Top EEK chartEEK to USD chart

الكرون الإستوني Profile

Users
إستونيا

Why are you interested in EEK?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to EEK email updatesGet EEK rates on my phoneGet a EEK currency data API for my business

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٢١
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٤٩
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٨٣
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٠٩
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٤٣٢٥
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٨١٠
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٦٧
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٦٣٠

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜