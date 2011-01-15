EEK - الكرون الإستوني

The الكرون الإستوني is the currency of إستونيا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الكرون الإستوني exchange rate is the EEK to USD rate. The currency code for Estonia Kroon is EEK, and the currency symbol is kr. Below, you'll find الكرون الإستوني rates and a currency converter.
Notice: As of 15 January 2011, the Estonian kroon is no longer legal tender.
|Name
|الكرون الإستوني
|Symbol
|kr
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top EEK conversion
|EEK to USD
|Top EEK chart
|EEK to USD chart
|Users
إستونيا
إستونيا
