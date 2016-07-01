BYN - الروبل البلاروسية

The الروبل البلاروسية is the currency of روسيا البيضاء. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الروبل البلاروسية exchange rate is the BYN to USD rate. The currency code for Belarus Ruble is BYN , and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find الروبل البلاروسية rates and a currency converter.

Notice: On July 1, 2016 the New Belarusian ruble (BYN) replaced the Belarusian ruble (BYR) at a ratio of 1:10,000.