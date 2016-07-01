byn
BYN - Rublo bielorruso

The Rublo bielorruso is the currency of Bielorrusia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rublo bielorruso exchange rate is the BYN to USD rate. The currency code for Belarus Ruble is BYN, and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find Rublo bielorruso rates and a currency converter.

Notice: On July 1, 2016 the New Belarusian ruble (BYN) replaced the Belarusian ruble (BYR) at a ratio of 1:10,000.

Select a currency

Rublo bielorruso Stats

NameRublo bielorruso
SymbolBr
Minor unit1/100 = Kapeyka
Minor unit symbolKapeyka
Top BYN conversionBYN to USD
Top BYN chartBYN to USD chart

Rublo bielorruso Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Br1, Br5, Br10, Br20, Br50, Br100, Br500, Br1000, Br5000, Br10000, Br20000, Br50000, Br100000
Central bankNational Bank of the Republic of Belarus
Users
Bielorrusia

Why are you interested in BYN?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BYN email updatesGet BYN rates on my phoneGet a BYN currency data API for my business

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07458
GBP / EUR1,18059
USD / JPY161,447
GBP / USD1,26864
USD / CHF0,903925
USD / CAD1,36746
EUR / JPY173,488
AUD / USD0,666905

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %