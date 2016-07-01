BYN - Rublo bielorruso

The Rublo bielorruso is the currency of Bielorrusia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rublo bielorruso exchange rate is the BYN to USD rate. The currency code for Belarus Ruble is BYN , and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find Rublo bielorruso rates and a currency converter.

Notice: On July 1, 2016 the New Belarusian ruble (BYN) replaced the Belarusian ruble (BYR) at a ratio of 1:10,000.