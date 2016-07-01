byn
BYN - Rublo bielorrusso

The Rublo bielorrusso is the currency of Bielorrússia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rublo bielorrusso exchange rate is the BYN to USD rate. The currency code for Belarus Ruble is BYN, and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find Rublo bielorrusso rates and a currency converter.

Notice: On July 1, 2016 the New Belarusian ruble (BYN) replaced the Belarusian ruble (BYR) at a ratio of 1:10,000.

Rublo bielorrusso Stats

NameRublo bielorrusso
SymbolBr
Minor unit1/100 = Kapeyka
Minor unit symbolKapeyka
Top BYN conversionBYN to USD
Top BYN chartBYN to USD chart

Rublo bielorrusso Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Br1, Br5, Br10, Br20, Br50, Br100, Br500, Br1000, Br5000, Br10000, Br20000, Br50000, Br100000
Central bankNational Bank of the Republic of Belarus
Users
Bielorrússia

