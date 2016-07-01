BYN - Rublo bielorusso

The Rublo bielorusso is the currency of Bielorussia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rublo bielorusso exchange rate is the BYN to USD rate. The currency code for Belarus Ruble is BYN , and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find Rublo bielorusso rates and a currency converter.

Notice: On July 1, 2016 the New Belarusian ruble (BYN) replaced the Belarusian ruble (BYR) at a ratio of 1:10,000.