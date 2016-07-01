byn
BYN - Belarussische roebel

The Belarussische roebel is the currency of Belarus. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belarussische roebel exchange rate is the BYN to USD rate. The currency code for Belarus Ruble is BYN, and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find Belarussische roebel rates and a currency converter.

Notice: On July 1, 2016 the New Belarusian ruble (BYN) replaced the Belarusian ruble (BYR) at a ratio of 1:10,000.

Select a currency

Belarussische roebel Stats

NameBelarussische roebel
SymbolBr
Minor unit1/100 = Kapeyka
Minor unit symbolKapeyka
Top BYN conversionBYN to USD
Top BYN chartBYN to USD chart

Belarussische roebel Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Br1, Br5, Br10, Br20, Br50, Br100, Br500, Br1000, Br5000, Br10000, Br20000, Br50000, Br100000
Central bankNational Bank of the Republic of Belarus
Users
Belarus

Why are you interested in BYN?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BYN email updatesGet BYN rates on my phoneGet a BYN currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07330
GBP / EUR1.18061
USD / JPY161.578
GBP / USD1.26714
USD / CHF0.904660
USD / CAD1.36988
EUR / JPY173.421
AUD / USD0.665794

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%