BYN - Belarussische roebel

The Belarussische roebel is the currency of Belarus. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belarussische roebel exchange rate is the BYN to USD rate. The currency code for Belarus Ruble is BYN, and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find Belarussische roebel rates and a currency converter.
Notice: On July 1, 2016 the New Belarusian ruble (BYN) replaced the Belarusian ruble (BYR) at a ratio of 1:10,000.
|Name
|Belarussische roebel
|Symbol
|Br
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Kapeyka
|Minor unit symbol
|Kapeyka
|Top BYN conversion
|BYN to USD
|Top BYN chart
|BYN to USD chart
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Br1, Br5, Br10, Br20, Br50, Br100, Br500, Br1000, Br5000, Br10000, Br20000, Br50000, Br100000
|Central bank
|National Bank of the Republic of Belarus
|Users
Belarus
