BYN - 白俄罗斯卢布

The 白俄罗斯卢布 is the currency of 白俄罗斯. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 白俄罗斯卢布 exchange rate is the BYN to USD rate. The currency code for Belarus Ruble is BYN, and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find 白俄罗斯卢布 rates and a currency converter.
Notice: On July 1, 2016 the New Belarusian ruble (BYN) replaced the Belarusian ruble (BYR) at a ratio of 1:10,000.
|Name
|白俄罗斯卢布
|Symbol
|Br
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Kapeyka
|Minor unit symbol
|Kapeyka
|Top BYN conversion
|BYN to USD
|Top BYN chart
|BYN to USD chart
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Br1, Br5, Br10, Br20, Br50, Br100, Br500, Br1000, Br5000, Br10000, Br20000, Br50000, Br100000
|Central bank
|National Bank of the Republic of Belarus
|Users
白俄罗斯
