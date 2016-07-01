byn
BYN - 白俄罗斯卢布

The 白俄罗斯卢布 is the currency of 白俄罗斯. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 白俄罗斯卢布 exchange rate is the BYN to USD rate. The currency code for Belarus Ruble is BYN, and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find 白俄罗斯卢布 rates and a currency converter.

Notice: On July 1, 2016 the New Belarusian ruble (BYN) replaced the Belarusian ruble (BYR) at a ratio of 1:10,000.

白俄罗斯卢布 Stats

Name白俄罗斯卢布
SymbolBr
Minor unit1/100 = Kapeyka
Minor unit symbolKapeyka
Top BYN conversionBYN to USD
Top BYN chartBYN to USD chart

白俄罗斯卢布 Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Br1, Br5, Br10, Br20, Br50, Br100, Br500, Br1000, Br5000, Br10000, Br20000, Br50000, Br100000
Central bankNational Bank of the Republic of Belarus
Users
白俄罗斯

