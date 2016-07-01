byn
BYN - ベラルーシルーブル

The ベラルーシルーブル is the currency of ベラルーシ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ベラルーシルーブル exchange rate is the BYN to USD rate. The currency code for Belarus Ruble is BYN, and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find ベラルーシルーブル rates and a currency converter.

Notice: On July 1, 2016 the New Belarusian ruble (BYN) replaced the Belarusian ruble (BYR) at a ratio of 1:10,000.

ベラルーシルーブル Stats

Nameベラルーシルーブル
SymbolBr
Minor unit1/100 = Kapeyka
Minor unit symbolKapeyka
Top BYN conversionBYN to USD
Top BYN chartBYN to USD chart

ベラルーシルーブル Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Br1, Br5, Br10, Br20, Br50, Br100, Br500, Br1000, Br5000, Br10000, Br20000, Br50000, Br100000
Central bankNational Bank of the Republic of Belarus
Users
ベラルーシ

