byn
BYN - Vitrysk rubel

The Vitrysk rubel is the currency of Vitryssland. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Vitrysk rubel exchange rate is the BYN to USD rate. The currency code for Belarus Ruble is BYN, and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find Vitrysk rubel rates and a currency converter.

Notice: On July 1, 2016 the New Belarusian ruble (BYN) replaced the Belarusian ruble (BYR) at a ratio of 1:10,000.

Select a currency

Vitrysk rubel Stats

NameVitrysk rubel
SymbolBr
Minor unit1/100 = Kapeyka
Minor unit symbolKapeyka
Top BYN conversionBYN to USD
Top BYN chartBYN to USD chart

Vitrysk rubel Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Br1, Br5, Br10, Br20, Br50, Br100, Br500, Br1000, Br5000, Br10000, Br20000, Br50000, Br100000
Central bankNational Bank of the Republic of Belarus
Users
Vitryssland

Why are you interested in BYN?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BYN email updatesGet BYN rates on my phoneGet a BYN currency data API for my business

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07452
GBP / EUR1,18010
USD / JPY161,441
GBP / USD1,26804
USD / CHF0,903729
USD / CAD1,36794
EUR / JPY173,472
AUD / USD0,666682

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %