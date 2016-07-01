BYN - Rouble biélorusse

The Rouble biélorusse is the currency of Biélorussie. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rouble biélorusse exchange rate is the BYN to USD rate. The currency code for Belarus Ruble is BYN , and the currency symbol is Br. Below, you'll find Rouble biélorusse rates and a currency converter.

Notice: On July 1, 2016 the New Belarusian ruble (BYN) replaced the Belarusian ruble (BYR) at a ratio of 1:10,000.