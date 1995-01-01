aoa
AOA - الكوانزا الأنجولية

The الكوانزا الأنجولية is the currency of أنجولا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الكوانزا الأنجولية exchange rate is the AOA to USD rate. The currency code for Angola Kwanza is AOA, and the currency symbol is Kz. Below, you'll find الكوانزا الأنجولية rates and a currency converter.

الكوانزا الأنجولية Stats

Nameالكوانزا الأنجولية
SymbolKz
Minor unit1/100 = cêntimo
Minor unit symbolcêntimo
Top AOA conversionAOA to USD
Top AOA chartAOA to USD chart

الكوانزا الأنجولية Profile

CoinsFreq used: Kz1, Kz2, Kz5, cêntimo10, cêntimo50
Bank notesFreq used: Kz50, Kz100, Kz200, Kz500, Kz1000, Kz2000, Kz5000, Kz10
Central bankBanco Nacional de Angola
Users
أنجولا

